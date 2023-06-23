What happened Bryan Reina? The “Love and Fire” program exposed in the last hours of this Thursday, June 22, some strong images in which the Alianza Lima footballer is seen, together with some acquaintances, attacking a team of reporters from the Willax program who were inside a car.

The player was transferred to a police station in the Breña district in the company of his father. As announced by the Latina newscast, Reyna’s father got out of his truck with a baseball bat and began to hit the press car in which 3 people were, one of them ended with severe injuries. In the same way they launched several insults against the journalists. Until 11:20 pm, the Alianza member was still inside the police station.

What happened to Bryan Reyna?

Minutes after the fact was known, various media reported that Bryan Reina and his father were moving around the 8th block on Juan Pablo Fernandini avenue in said district, when they allegedly noticed that they were being followed by a team of journalists from the “Amor y fuego” program.

After a few minutes, Bryan’s father decided to take action and attacked the journalists. One of the press men ended up with a leg injury, while another received blows to the face. Both the detainees and the aggrieved gave their demonstration before the authorities. It is worth mentioning that Willax’s truck ended up with a broken window.

Affected truck. Photo: Bella Alvites / The Republic.

The press team’s truck was left with a broken window. Photo: Bella Alvites / The Republic.

