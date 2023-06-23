State of Mexico.- Sharon Román, a 24-year-old Mexican swimmer, was selected to represent our country in the ‘World Sports Game’ to be held on September 4 in Cesenatico, Italy, however her place is in danger.

And it is that the native of Texcoco, State of Mexico is under pressure for not having enough money to cover the expenses of her trip, because she does not have any government support or sponsorship, so her resource to earn money is the sale of desserts

“Counting flight, round trip and my per diem, they are around 55 thousand pesos, apart from what is my swimsuit that has to be endorsed by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), apparently it counts 10 thousand 500 pesos, it is an approximate of the expenses that I have to make”, explained

Sharon Román’s dream is to travel to another country to compete for Mexico in the discipline that she is most passionate about and she started practicing since she was 4 years old. “I started swimming, they started as an alternative to my parents because I was very annoying since I was a child, they got me into this sport and I liked it a lot,” she said.

«I was always excited about the idea of ​​one day seeing myself in another country or seeing myself in the Olympics, when you love sports so much, your dream is to be able to represent your country. When all this happens and I have the opportunity to go, as a person it is a very big illusion and to qualify is like your dream coming true,” Sharon added.

The Texcocan swimmer has won close to 30 medals, which she has done independently as she is not part of any federation or organization. At the moment she and her family have collected 15 thousand pesos, so she calls for help to be able to be in Italy and can compete in the World Workers and Amateur Games.