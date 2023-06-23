Of Fabrizio Tundo

If the effectiveness of the drugs is progressively reduced, ablation can be used, a now routine operation that allows you to control arrhythmic recurrences with an excellent probability of success

I am 58 years old, I have had episodes of atrial fibrillation for 21 years and since 2016, given the increase in episodes, I have been on chronic therapy with flecainide and atenolol. Since then I have had long periods without fibrillation, even a year and a half, alternating with periods with 4/5 episodes a year. For three months now I have had 3/4 monthly episodes, lasting up to three hours, strangely after having Covid. In the two days of high fever (during Sars-CoV-2 infection) four episodes occurred, even lasting 15 hours. Annual heart checks are always good, my arrhythmologist recommended ablation (minimally invasive procedure capable of treating atrial fibrillation or reducing the number of episodes, ed). The doctor suggested that I replace the atenolol with sotalol, but I've read conflicting things and I'm afraid. After a two hour nocturnal episode, I decided to stop all therapy. While waiting to be visited by my arrhythmologist, what advice would you give me? My fibrillation is always due to acidity or difficult or heavy digestion. Perhaps, if I fasted in the evening, I would have fewer episodes. I have no thromboembolic risk factors and I don't take anticoagulants, with the exception of heparin but only if the episode lasts a long time.

He answers Fabrizio TundoDepartment of Arrhythmology, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Atrial fibrillation is a very frequent arrhythmia, which increases in incidence with increasing age and with the presence of predisposing factors such as arterial hypertension, heart disease or previous myocardial infarctions, diabetes mellitus, renal insufficiency. Even in the absence of these conditions, less frequently also in young patients with a healthy heart, probably genetically predisposed to increased electrical instability of the heartatrial fibrillation episodes may occur. The natural history of atrial fibrillation, as in its case, predicts the onset with very sporadic episodes and even separated by yearswith subsequent progressive increase and intensification of the frequency or duration of the episodes, which can also become daily with a tendency to constant persistence of the arrhythmia.

Diet Among the direct triggering effects, beyond the predisposition due to underlying pathologies, hyperthyroidism, excessive alcohol intake or even an abundant diet or with foods that are more difficult to digest. High fever and infections, especially with respiratory involvement, as in the case of Covid, can increase the incidence of arrhythmias, even in patients who have never previously experienced them. In his case, there seems to be some correlation with nutrition, having noticed that fibrillation occurs more in conjunction with gastric symptoms. However, this can be a triggering or favoring mechanism, but not the main cause. If it is definitely recommended to avoid taking heavier foods, a therapeutic strategy involving fasting is not feasiblewhich, in addition to being not recommended in the long term, does not guarantee the absence of recurrences.

Regular checkups The therapy recommended by her arrhythmologist seems to me to be adequate, as well as the indication for surgery by ablation. If flecainide isn’t as effective as it used to be, it makes perfect sense to ask whether another drug might work better. If your colleague has decided to recommend the sotalolowill definitely have evaluated the possible contraindications or potential side effects for his case. The advice I would like to give you is first and foremost to trust your GP more, possibly not letting so much time pass between one follow-up visit and the next. It is true that these antiarrhythmic drugs have a favorable safety profile, but the best way to prevent possible side effects is to monitor potential negative effects as well as their effectiveness, undergoing regular (at least annual) check-ups with electrocardiogram (ECG) or 24-hour Holter ECG.

Catheter ablation The second tip is to seriously consider performing catheter ablation surgery. You have had atrial fibrillation for many years, but still very young. Since the drugs begin to be ineffective, with even very prolonged episodes, the possibility of continuing to treat and successfully prevent arrhythmias with the pharmacological option alone will progressively decrease. Ablation, if performed by expert hands, is now a routine operation with a decidedly reduced risk of major complications (<1%), which requires short-term hospitalization (2-3 days maximum) and offers the possibility of being able to control arrhythmic recurrences with an excellent probability of successvariable from 70 to 90%, to be estimated more precisely on the basis of your specific clinical situation.

Early intervention Surely the idea of ​​undergoing surgery rather than continuing with drug therapy can be frightening, but by now several international studies on tens of thousands of patients have demonstrated the safety of the intervention and the superiority of the efficacy of ablation compared to pharmacological therapy. Furthermore, postponing the execution of the intervention over the years could reduce the probability of success. The evidence of recent years, also suggested in the latest reference guidelines of the various scientific societies, advise the early execution of an ablation procedure after the failure of a single antiarrhythmic drug or even as first line therapy in young patients without associated pathologies.