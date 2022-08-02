In Laos, the only country in Southeast Asia without a coastline, a high-speed rail line is expected to help open up the country and usher in an economic boom. The 420-kilometer-long rail link takes just three hours to connect the Lao capital Vientiane with China. Meanwhile, on the Lao side of the border, the Boten Special Economic Zone is under construction, six years after the launch of this $10 billion project.

Currently, setting up a business in the Special Economic Zone is relatively simple: administrative procedures can be completed in 15 days, many products are tax-free, and the tax system is advantageous. Due to these benefits, in the last three years, approximately one hundred companies have been established in the flourishing city.

Report by Adri Berger and Dara Pathammavong, with Séverine Bardon and Olivier Marzin.