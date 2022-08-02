The 1.2 update for Battlefield 2042 is finally available, an important update not only for the various improvements (some of which are drastic) but also because the conditions are set for the arrival of Season 2 this month.

Waiting for version 2.0 in late August, we have these news (the most obvious):

Kaleidoscope has been revised and corrected to offer better gameplay thanks to new shelters, new flag positions, new elevation changes and graphical updates of different points on the map.

We’re introducing the first change in style and tone for our Specialists, which includes several updated character models.

The 30mm gun effectiveness of the RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal has been reduced making overheating much faster. This will help limit its impact on the infantry and make it more balanced.

A page for user profile and statistics is now available. The page provides an overview of the performance and progress since the game was released.

The aim assist on the controllers has been adjusted to ensure smoother smoothness and operation on moving targets.

BSV-M’s auto mode now receives an accuracy penalty, and damage from high stopping hits decreases more rapidly with distance.

You can see the complete changelog through the link. All that remains is to test all the innovations introduced with this update.

Source: EA.com