Africans represent only 5% of immigrants in the United States, but it is the population that experiences the highest growth rate. Although for many the nation is the land of opportunity, some Africans must face various difficulties, including a form of racism from the African-American community. France 24’s Fanny Allard traveled to Washington, Maryland and Virginia to meet some of these men and women who have come in search of the American dream.