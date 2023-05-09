Spanish media have closely followed the harsh reality that the Brazilian has had to faceDani Alves, after he was held in a Barcelona jail since last January.

The former Barcelona player is accused of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub in that city. Which is why he has almost completed 4 months of being behind bars in Brians 2, a prison in Spain.

Alves has had the support of his ex-partners and his children, who they frequently visit him in prison and confirm that the athlete is going to prove his innocence.

However, one of his colleagues in the penitentiary center spoke with the Spanish media Telecinco and pointed out that Alves’ situation in prison has been a very hard situation to bear.

Little by little more details about the case of Dani Alves come to light

The inmate began by saying that in the place there is “prisoners who have no mercy with the former player and that the insults that are heard in the patios or in the dining rooms are recurrent.

“He is there lost and everyone ‘oh, the Alves!’, ‘oh, the Alves!’ There are also rude people and in the dining room when everyone is eating and they hit the glass. ‘You fagot! Rapist!'”, Alves’ partner commented.

Likewise, he pointed out that The man leaves the module very few times and only does it when there is a match against people from other patios. Otherwise, he remains seated in front of a television all day.

Regarding his appearance, Alves’ friend says that: “He is thinner, he is more emaciated. He looks sad at times ”.

However, he said that the former Barcelona He does not lose an opportunity in jail to reiterate that he is innocent and that it was only “a night out.”

Similarly, he stated that the inmate You have no space privileges in jail, that he eats the same as all the inmates and that he does not have exclusivity with the security guards of the place.

