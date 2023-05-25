Conselice submerged in water one week after the flood | PHOTO

Conselice is still submerged under water more than a week after the flood that brought Emilia-Romagna to its knees: as demonstrated by some photos taken by Maurizio Tarantino for TPIin fact, in the municipality in the province of Ravenna the situation still appears far from returning to normal.

In the area there are thousands of hectares buried by water with many industrial warehouses that have been submerged with huge economic damage.

What is worrying, however, is above all the health risk that citizens run: in fact, waste, dead animals, fuel and sewage from burst sewers float in the water.

The municipality and the Ausl have provided the population with a series of recommendations for citizens to respect certain rules such as avoiding walking barefoot in the water, wearing the Ffp2 mask and preventing children from playing in flooded areas.

“I can confirm with relief that for several hours now the breaks that had occurred on the Sillaro and Santerno rivers have been closed. However, the situation of water outflow is still very critical, especially on the Destra Reno canal: the hydraulic system of the area remains extremely delicate and the water will continue to descend slowly” declared the mayor of the municipality Paola Pula.

It will still take several days, therefore, before the situation can return to apparent normality. In the meantime, many citizens have returned to their homes, while others have never left their apartments, receiving assistance from the firefighters.