This evening, Monday 12 June 2023, an episode of Reports, the journalistic investigative program broadcast on Rai 3 and conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 21.20.

Tonight’s services and inquiries

At the end of the 80s Italy was the first European power in the automotive sector, Fiat was at the helm and Turin was its industrial capital. Today the minds and technicians who had made it great have been lost, thousands of jobs have disappeared and in terms of production we have now been overtaken even by Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. After the merger with the American Chrysler 2014, in 2021 the wedding arrives with the French of PSA from which Stellantis is born. For John Elkann it is “a marriage of equals”, but the real center of the group now seems to be Paris, also due to the presence of the French state in the share capital. A story told by Manuele Bonaccorsi with the collaboration of Madi Ferrucci in the report “From Stellantis to the stables” which opens the episode of “Report” with Sigfrido Ranucci, broadcast tonight.

Emanuele Bellano – with the collaboration of Cecilia Bacci, Chiara D’Ambros, Roberto Persia – proposes “La mal’aria”: air pollution causes every year in Italy, according to the European Union, about 60 thousand deaths causing non- only to the respiratory system but also to the cardio-circulatory system. This is because since 2006 the Italian regions have constantly exceeded the legal limits set for particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide. What measures have been taken by the administrations to protect the health of citizens? What has been done and what is missing instead? Report has reconstructed the surveillance and measurement system for pollutants: there is a lack of monitoring of the finest particles, the ultrafine ones, which are the most dangerous for the body, because they enter the blood in a widespread manner and from there reach all the organs, compromising their functionality. In addition to the damage to our health, all this has a heavy economic impact: the infringement procedures opened by the European Union risk costing us about 2 billion euros each. While health care costs range from 2,000 euros per inhabitant per year in Turin up to 2,800 euros in Milan.

From the environment to work with Bernardo Iovene, with the collaboration of Lidia Galeazzo, Greta Orsi: “Insecurity at work” takes you inside the Inalca plants of the Cremonini group, where Inail recognized 35 workers with occupational diseases due to the processing methods of the meat deboning. But according to the testimonies of workers and some unions, the situation is even more serious. Even the Ats of Milan intervened with prescriptions that provide for more breaks and less high rhythms. CGIL and USB denounce a difficult relationship with the company on safety and the Ats prescriptions would not be enough to avoid musculoskeletal problems for workers. Report interviewed a now retired Ats occupational physician, who had carried out a check within the Cremonini group company to verify the link with the work carried out in various cases of illnesses and injuries to the limbs.

It closes with "The opaque calculation" by Antonella Cignarale with the collaboration of Giulia Sabella. More and more decisions are based on automated processes. In the age of artificial intelligence, services are growing that are backed by systems capable of processing large amounts of data and providing solutions that speed up the decisions of public and private entities: from the assignment of jobs to insurance policies, subsidies and bonuses . Algorithms are designed for the purpose of evaluating, categorizing and predicting some social dynamics as well. Their enormous potential, however, can also translate into risk. Depending on the conception and setting and the data that is provided, the artificial intelligence behind these automated systems can produce distorted results and have a negative, even devastating, impact on citizens' lives. Among the critical points there is certainly the lack of transparency on their functioning and areas of application. Furthermore, when the decision does not contemplate human intervention, it becomes impossible for citizens to protect their rights.