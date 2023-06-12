Samsung launched worldwide today Odyssey OLED G9The world’s first DQHD OLED monitor with latest generation AI upscaling. Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) will be available for pre-order starting June 12, 2023 on Samsung.com, at a price of 2199 euros.

From 12 June to 2 July, by booking on Samsung.com Odyssey OLED G9, it will be possible to receive a 128G Galaxy S22 smartphone as a gift by joining the rewards operation on Samsung Members.

Odyssey OLED G9 is the first 49-inch OLED monitor with a curvature of 1800R and a Dual Quad High Definition resolution (5,120 x 1,440 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 32:9. This screen ratio gives users super-ultrawide images, equivalent to two QHD screens combined. In addition, the monitor gives gamers a competitive edge with a gray-to-gray (GtG) response rate of 0.03ms and a refresh rate of 240Hz.

What differentiates Odyssey OLED G9 from other OLED gaming monitors is the Neo Quantum Processor Pro. This processor uses a deep learning algorithm to intelligently analyze images and automatically adjust brightness and contrast. By doing so, the monitor manages to reproduce every detail and offer the brightest images, pixel by pixel.

The super-smooth gaming experience of Odyssey OLED G9 is further enhanced by AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. With DisplayHDR True Black 400, the monitor delivers vivid colors and incredible detail no matter what game or content the user is watching.

Odyssey OLED G9 has a slim design with a sleek metallic frame. On the back of the monitor is the famous CoreSync and Core Lighting+ which uses advanced lighting technology to match on-screen colors, making content more immersive and gaming experience more vivid. Built-in stereo speakers enrich on-screen content with crystal-clear audio.

Odyssey OLED G9 is a multifunctional device that integrates Samsung Gaming Hub 1 and smart TV apps, allowing you to access different streaming, gaming and entertainment platforms. Users can choose from the best OTT (over-the-top) services without having to use a PC or mobile device. Plus, with Samsung Gaming Hub, they can explore and play games from partners like Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now, without having to download anything or occupy memory.

The Multi View function allows you to make the most of the large screen, dividing the display into two windows to play games at the same time. This means gamers can multitask without needing multiple monitors.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9

Odyssey OLED G9 offers a number of convenient functions and features that optimize the experience for both gaming and content viewing. The various connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 and Micro HDMI 2.1, Display Port 1.4 and Auto Source Switch+, facilitate connections from a central USB hub and offer a smooth experience regardless of the content source. The Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) allows users to find the ideal position for gaming or content playback, depending on their preference.

To offer a complete range that meets the different needs of users, the Odyssey OLED G9 series also includes the G93SC model, which offers the same high OLED performance, but is aimed at those who want a solution without a Gaming Hub or Smart TV.

To celebrate the launch of the new model, the Odyssey Cup will be held on the Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel on June 22, with 100 top-level players from around the world participating in the Fortnite tournament.