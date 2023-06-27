First modification:
In July of last year, before the astonished gaze of foreign ambassadors, Jair Bolsonaro overstepped the limits of his role as guarantor of the Constitution by insinuating that the electronic voting system would open the door to electoral fraud in the upcoming presidential elections in October. Our correspondent Valeria Saccone tells us all the details about this trial that could leave the ex-president disqualified.
#Report #Rio #trial #president #Jair #Bolsonaro #resumes #France
Leave a Reply