The Ukrainian authorities are returning the “Ukrainian identity” to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, without waiting for a court decision or the adoption of a law allowing such actions. This was announced on Tuesday, June 27, by the Minister of Culture of the country Alexander Tkachenko on the air of the Rada TV channel.

“Without waiting for a court decision and the adoption of a law that prohibits the work of religious organizations in Ukraine with control centers in Moscow, we began work to ensure that the Lavra began to regain Ukrainian identity for itself,” he said.

The minister claims that the transfer of the objects of the Lower Lavra, which is administered by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), to state administration, continues.

It is noted that excursions and cultural events are being held in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, cooperation with travel companies is being resumed.

The day before, on June 26, the Ukrainian authorities demanded that the canonical UOC officially declare its break with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). The UOC is required to prepare statements on withdrawal from the episcopate, the Synod, synodal institutions, commissions of the Inter-Council Presence, send them to the bishops and clergy and make these messages public. In addition, it is necessary to officially notify the local Orthodox churches of this decision.

On June 13, the Economic Court of Kyiv at a meeting denied the UOC the right to use two churches of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. Lavra lawyer Archpriest Nikita Chekman stressed that the UOC will file an appeal against the court decision in order to achieve justice and restore the violated rights of parishioners.

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine in May announced the transfer of 16 buildings of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to the use of the national historical and cultural reserve.

In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities stepped up their actions against the UOC. They searched the homes of bishops and priests, churches and monasteries, including the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, in order to find traces of “anti-Ukrainian activities.” So, in December 2022, the SBU opened 50 criminal cases against priests of the UOC.