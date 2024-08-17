Replaced shows itself with a gameplay trailer lasting a good thirteen minutes, enriched by the developers’ commentary, which illustrates the game’s mechanics in order to offer an overview of this interesting horizontally developing adventure.

Set in a dystopian future where humanity has been replaced by robots, we will find ourselves controlling REACH, an android equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, trapped inside a man’s body.

The game mixes action, exploration and puzzles to create a dynamic adventure of depth and atmosphere, in which we will have to solve environmental puzzles and face mechanical enemies to be able to proceed, resorting to the use of weapons and other devices.