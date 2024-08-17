Replaced shows itself with a gameplay trailer lasting a good thirteen minutes, enriched by the developers’ commentary, which illustrates the game’s mechanics in order to offer an overview of this interesting horizontally developing adventure.
Set in a dystopian future where humanity has been replaced by robots, we will find ourselves controlling REACH, an android equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, trapped inside a man’s body.
The game mixes action, exploration and puzzles to create a dynamic adventure of depth and atmosphere, in which we will have to solve environmental puzzles and face mechanical enemies to be able to proceed, resorting to the use of weapons and other devices.
It will still take time
A few days ago Replaced was postponed: the development team needs more time to be able to package the desired experience and therefore we won’t see the game until next year.
In any case, the sequences published by IGN give the idea of a very interesting project, characterized by a graphic style inspired by 1950s film noir and comicsbut in which we inevitably also find a pinch of Inside.
The gameplay is a different story, as Replaced appears substantially more multifaceted, with well-defined mechanics and frenetic combat to spice up the exploratory phases, which are therefore not ends in themselves.
We are therefore curious to get our hands on this title, which as we have already said will be released during 2025 on PC and Xbox Series X|S.
