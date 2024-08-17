We are just a few weeks away from the launch of Star Wars: Outlawsand the conversations around the game are in full swing, although perhaps not for the reasons Ubisoft would like. In this way, The director of the title has given his opinion on the controversies related to the protagonist of this adventure.

Among all the topics to be discussed, it stands out the fact that some people have pointed out that Kay Vess, the protagonist, is not attractive. In this regard, Julian Gerighty, creative director of this title, has indicated that he is not interested in participating in this conversation. This is what he said:

“Kay is meant to be accessible, a small-time thief who ends up sweeping through this story, making bad decisions and focusing on humor, humility and toughness. That’s what matters to me. And she’s beautiful, too.” “For me, it doesn’t make sense and it’s not worth getting involved. If you’re dealing with people in bad faith, there’s no nuance and no chance for real dialogue. So all we can do is play the best game possible.”

Notably, Ubisoft’s games for this year have been embroiled in controversies that have nothing to do directly with aspects such as gameplay, but rather the fact that the protagonists have not been to the public’s liking. We remind you that Star Wars: Outlaws It will be available on August 30th. On related topics, here you can check out our preview of this title.

Author’s Note:

So I played Star Wars: Outlawsthis is going to be an entertaining title. Kay Vess, on the other hand, is a charismatic character and entertaining to watch in action. This looks like a standard job for Ubisoft, and nothing that warrants this kind of conversation.

Via: IGN