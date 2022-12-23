The FIGC Court of Appeal has set the hearing for 12.30 on 20 January 2023 which will decide whether the new evidence can change the framework that had led to the mass acquittals of the two spring trials, and therefore whether the request for revocation presented by the federal prosecutor’s office to request the reopening of the capital gains appeal process for nine clubs (in addition to Juve also Sampdoria, Pisa, Pescara, Empoli, Parma, Genoa, Pro Vercelli and Novara, but the old club, the one no longer registered There is no Napoli that is not present in the papers of the magistrates of Turin sent to the FIGC) and 52 executives.

Second round

—

Then, in the event that it is decided to proceed, the actual hearing will take place with the presence of all the parties. The federal prosecutor did not want to indicate in the application the request for sanctions that will be formulated. The subject is very delicate also because the Court of Appeal will give its verdict before the criminal hearing which will decide on the indictment of the Juventus managers. Various scenarios derive from article 31 of the Sports Justice Code: paragraph 1 leads to fines and disqualifications in the event of a sentence (the requests of the prosecutor Chinè in the trials already held), paragraph 2 links any offenses to the possibility of registering for the championship and therefore to penalties (minimum sanction) or to the very remote hypothesis of relegation. Very remote because certainly a one hundred percent objective estimate of fictitious capital gains seems rather complicated.