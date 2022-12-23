Traumatologist-orthopedist, candidate of medical sciences Mikhail Ryazantsev told in what cases it is necessary to consult a doctor after a fall in winter. The doctor spoke about the most common injuries in winter on Friday, December 23, “Gazete.Ru”.

First of all, the specialist draws attention to the fact that in the event of a fall, it is immediately necessary to carefully feel all the damaged areas of the body and, if possible, immobilize the painful areas.

“If you can’t get up on your own after a fall, call for help. First aid is to immobilize the damaged area, then you need to apply cold. If you feel pain, you should drink painkillers, ”the doctor notes.

The reason for contacting a specialist is pain, deformity, severe swelling, damage to the skin, the inability to move the injured part of the body.

“When contacting a doctor, he will examine the damaged area, perform the necessary instrumental research methods, such as X-ray, CT or MRI. The doctor will also correctly fix the damaged area with an orthosis or a plaster cast and, if necessary, issue crutches,” Ryazantsev said.

He also emphasized that it is very difficult to distinguish a dislocation from a fracture on your own, but there are certain points that you should pay attention to.

“With a dislocation, movement in the damaged joint is completely blocked, while with a fracture, pathological mobility, visual deformation of the limb, and also a crunch during probing can be observed,” the specialist noted.

Ryazantsev recalled that a doctor’s examination and timely diagnosis would make it possible to make a correct diagnosis and prescribe adequate treatment.

The day before, on December 22, traumatologist Dmitry Lobko spoke about the dangers of using pyrotechnics and riding “cheesecakes”. The specialist noted that especially often traumatization is associated with the use of alcoholic beverages. According to the traumatologist, in recent years there have also been injuries of a criminal and road transport nature. Sometimes we are talking about combined causes of injuries – for example, when citizens ride “cheesecakes” next to the road or tie them to cars.