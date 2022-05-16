Last May 14 Renzo Schuller officially said goodbye to Latin, where he served as a jury for “Peru has talent.” The now host of “This is war” shared an image on social networks with the entire team that accompanied him during the time he was on the program.

With a tender message on his Instagram account, the presenter thanked the support of all the people who were by his side at all times. “ Thanks to Latina and the entire team of ‘Peru has talent’ for this beautiful and unforgettable experience”, began his message.

In the same way, he did not hesitate to send his best wishes to the television house that welcomed him throughout this learning period. “ It was more than a pleasure to share with you so much talent and such beautiful moments. May the successes follow!” she added.

Renzo Schuller uploaded a photo next to the entire “Peru has talent” team. Photo: Renzo Schuller/Instagram

Renzo Schuller attacks the production of “Combate”

The actor, also, criticized the production of the old program of which he was a part, since he considers that they did not have sufficient resources to provide them with the necessary materials. Even so, he pointed out that, despite the shortcomings, they were leaders in rating.

“We started a long time ago, with Mathías Brivio, along the way ‘EEG’ appeared. ‘Combate’ always led until a point where ‘Esto es Guerra’ surpassed it. While we asked for iron and beams to build a metallic structure, they gave us three pins and a match . That happened and it was not like that here, ”she mentioned.

Why didn’t Renzo Schuller enter “EEG” earlier?

After knowing the name of the new host of the competition reality show, Johanna San Miguel asked Renzo Schuller: “Why today, May 9, 2022, did you decide to enter the reality show, when you had said no?”, to which the ex-juror from Latina replied that it was not the right time and that he had preferred to wait.

“It wasn’t the time, I was on other projects and to be totally honest, no, I’d rather not be very honest on this. The productions collided and you couldn’t be in one program and sharing another. I had to honor my contract; if not, I could have been here quietly, ”she expressed.

Renzo Schuller joins the leadership of “EEG”

On Monday, May 9, Renzo Schuller surprised all viewers by being introduced as the new host of “This is war”, after the unexpected departure of María Pía Copello. The former presenter of “Combate” had a good reception from the participants and his now driving partner Johanna San Miguel.

In addition, he indicated that this new income is not only due to the 10 years of “EEG”, but also in honor of the 12 years of “Combat”.