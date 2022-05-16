Plane masks, from today Monday 16 May we change. Stop the obligation in Europe but not Italy where it will have to be worn until June 15th. According to an update of the travel safety measures, published by the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety (Easa) and by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), the protective device will not be more mandatory on flights in the European Union and at airports, even if “the mask remains one of the best defenses against the transmission of Covid-19”, and using it is strongly recommended for those who cough or sneeze, as well as for all frail people.

However, the rules on the mask will depend on the airline you are traveling with. In particular, for “flights to or from a destination where the use of the mask on public transport is still required, aircraft operators should continue to request the use of the device, according to the recommendations”. As for vulnerable passengers, “they should continue to wear a mask regardless of the rules, ideally type Ffp2 / N95 / Kn95, which offers a higher level of protection than a standard surgical mask.”

“Passengers – Easa and Ecdc point out again – are encouraged to observe the distancing measures in internal areas, even at the airport, where possible”. In this regard, however, airport operators are suggested “a pragmatic approach: for example, they should avoid imposing distancing rules if these will most likely produce a ‘bottleneck’ in another area” or in one of the subsequent steps of the movement. of passengers, “especially if” distance “requirements are not required at national or regional level in other similar contexts”.

For those who leave and arrive in the Peninsula, therefore, the ordinance of the end of April of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza applies, which has extended until June 15 the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask on all long-distance means of transport including planes.