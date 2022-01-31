“I’ve learned to say ‘never say never,'” he says. Renzo Schuller about the possibility of driving a reality show of competition. For now we see him as a jury in ‘Peru has talent’. “There has been everything, that is why as a jury we have disagreed. I have even had fun with absurd things because in humor, perhaps, I like that, and they have told me: how you have let it go! (smile)”.

Aside from his theater career, he has been popular for years for one of the youth shows with as many fans as critics. “This is different, here I am as a jury, my job is humor and I am just another spectator, giving my humble opinion. Always, in everything I do, I’ve tried to make the most of… something I like or something I don’t like, anyway, you learn from everything. I am not going to deny it, here I have felt very comfortable”.

In the Latina program, he shares with Mathías Brivio, with whom he had competed at the same time. “Doing television is a show (smiles), but there is not that here (supposed rivalries) because the format is not that. They are characters, it is an almost theatrical space”.

On the other hand, Schuller says that he celebrated that the film Utopia will go to Netflix. “That it appears on the platform, beyond the experience, seems important to me. It was not supposedly the type of content they were looking for, but here the opposite is proven.”

The actor remembers that it was he who asked the director for the character Gino Tassara.” I told him that I knew the story because I had two friends from my high school class who passed away there. For me it was important to contribute something, I knew the mother of one of them, it was very personal for me, I saw the frustration they felt, that they feel because justice was not done.

Schuller adds that he considers the film “necessary” for the case. “The story has been captured in a place, it’s not just ‘do you remember’. We wanted you to have a Registration”.