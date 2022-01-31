Valencia is facing the last day of the transfer market with several operations to finish. The ‘deadline’ is set at 00:00 hours tonight and until that moment there may be surprises. operations that are in the absence of finishing, others that appear at the last moment, market opportunities…

The first thing for the Valencian club is officialize the arrival of winger Bryan Gil. The player, from Tottenham will arrive shortly in Valencia to pass a medical examination and sign his contract as a new Valencia footballer until June 30. It would be the third signing for the Bordalás squad, a player that the coach had put on the table in the first conversations.

In addition, the club works against the clock in the arrival of a midfielder. After the arrivals of Cömert, Ilaix Moriba and Bryan Gil, Bordalás would need another midfielder to shore up his diminished wide area. The departure of Wass has further increased the shortcomings in this position beyond the arrival of Ilaix Moriba. The names of Malsa, from Levante, and Diawara, from Roma, They are on the table.

On the other hand, there is the issue of Departures. For now they’re gone Jason, Piccini, Cristian, Wass and Alex Blanco, five footballers you can join Manuel Vallejo. The forward would be close to landing in Álaves, who has been interested in their services. Another footballer who is on the market until the last minute is Uros Racic. The Serbian has a poster and could make room for one of the arrivals.