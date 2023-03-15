Csm, the judge for the Open trial chosen by a man close to Renzi

Ernesto Carbone will play an important role and destined to be discussed. It will be him, since lay member of the Csmto choose with the other colleagues in the plenum the head of prosecutors from the Prosecutor of Florence to whom to entrust the case openi.e. the proceeding by presumptive illegal financing which sees former Prime Minister Matteo as a suspect Renzi. But to make this choice – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – he will be a Renzian. In fact, the former deputy was elected in 2013 with the Democratic Party, re-nominated in 2018 and not re-elected, then a member of the national directorate of Italy alivein January he was nominated lay member of the Superior Council of the Judiciary. He had all the qualifications, as per the verification of the special commission of the CSM, since practicing lawyer the profession from more than 15 years. At the time of his appointment he was registered in the ordinary register of the Order of Paola and with study a Bonifati since 2002. In this small town in the province of Cosenza of 2,800 inhabitants would have had for more than 20 years his studio.

To the chronicler of the Fact, however, Nobody in Bonifati he knew indicate the study of the lawyer Carbone. The nomination will arrive in plenum in front of the vice president of the CSM, Fabio Pinelliwho defended Renzi’s co-defendant, Alberto whitesformer president of Open, but will take care of it first Carbon commission which although it has never been investigated, it is quoted many times in the Open inquiry papers. As Finance writes, Carbone was a member of the board of directors of the Foundation from the end of 2012 to October 2013 big Bangwhich collected i funds For the activity policy of Renzi and which will then give way to open. Carbone is then mentioned in the deeds as contributor. The case is controversial.

Subscribe to the newsletter

