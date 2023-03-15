Francesco Facchinetti lets himself go to some unpublished statements on his wife’s private life

Over the past few hours Francesco Facchinetti he made himself the protagonist of some statements regarding his wife’s private life. In detail, the famous TV presenter revealed some unpublished background on the heritage of Wilma Helena Faissol. Let’s find out together what he said in detail.

Francesco Facchinetti is brakeless on social media. Currently, the famous TV host lives in a romantic relationship with Wilma Helena Faissol with whom he is married. Through his social profile, Facchinetti revealed some details about his patrimonial situation.

Not only. The man also brought up the heritage of his wife. According to what the woman said it would be much more rich of him:

Ladies and gentlemen, my wife is richer than me, but by far. First of all, my wife’s father has an island, according to him he is considered the greatest dentist in the world and he invented some things.

Alessia Marcuzzi’s ex-husband has ironized on the issue and stated that Wilma Faissol would not spend even a EUR. These were hers words:

My wife is much richer than me, but as she is Lebanese, women in Lebanon have to be treated like princesses, so women have to spend everything. Although my wife is richer than me, she doesn’t have to spend a single euro, because she has to be treated like a princess.

However, over the last period, the couple has been facing some difficulty due to their daughter’s health problems. In fact, the latter, for over 20 days would have had the high fever. In addition to declaring that she underwent medical tests, both did not reveal any further details regarding the matter.