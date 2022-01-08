Quirinale, Renzi: “Draghi can be both Head of State and Prime Minister, Berlusconi is not plausible”

“Draghi is an important asset for this country. He can act as both the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister. If Draghi remains at Palazzo Chigi, he must be given political accessibility and continue the legislature until 2023. Nobody in Parliament wants to end the legislature. Except for the 2006/2008 legislature, since 1996 it has always been voted after 5 years “. This was stated by the leader of Italia viva, Matteo Renzi, on ‘On air’, rejecting the hypothesis of Silvio Berlusconi. On the hypothesis of Berlusconi Head of State, Renzi says: “I have not met Berlusconi for 7 years, since he broke the Nazarene Pact, but I do not see Draghi as Prime Minister and Berlusconi at the Quirinale.”

Fontana: “Agreement with Italia Viva and M5s for a center-right president”

But the center-right expects a president drawn from his area. “After thirty years of center-left presidents, we think the time has come to elect a center-right personality. To do this, it is necessary that our camp is compact and that we engage in dialogue with other forces to try to create convergences”, he says in an interview with Repubblica the number two of the Lega Lorenzo Fontana, who proposes a convergence with Italia Viva and the Movimento Cinque Stelle, which is still the “political force with a relative majority”.

Quirinale, now the center-right focuses on Frattini

But in the meantime, according to La Stampa, Franco Frattini’s candidacy is gaining ground within the center-right. He could be the name around which a convergence could be created not only with Italia Viva but also with the Five Star Movement. “Frattini has on his side a job of sewing worlds that lasted years. Although he has always been part of center-right governments, the Council of State has been noted for sentences that – for example – have proved the” passeurs “who help immigrants right at the border and are unjustly prosecuted by the law “, writes the Turin daily. “Since Di Maio has been at the Farnesina, he has met him at least every two months (his role in the Italian intervention in Iraq is obviously considered a thing of the past). Upon hearing him evoke, Borghi says:” Maybe! “, Continues La Stampa.