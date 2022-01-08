There is information about the arrest in Dubai of Kairat Satybalda, the nephew of the ex-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Expert on Central Asia, political scientist Arkady Dubnov wrote on his page in Facebookthat Nazarbayev himself is in China.

“Information about the arrest in Dubai of Kairat Satybaldy, the nephew of the former President of Kazakhstan N.A. Nazarbayev. There is also information about the detention of his younger brother Samat Abish, the former first deputy head of the KNB of Kazakhstan, ”Dubnov wrote.

Related materials:

Earlier, political scientist Georgy Bovt said that Nazarbayev could have fled to Kyrgyzstan, Russia or the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On January 7, Orda.kz reported that Nazarbayev, his daughters and their families had left the country. Only Nazarbayev’s younger brother Bolat remained in Kazakhstan.

Nazarbayev served as president of Kazakhstan for almost 30 years and left it in March 2019. After that, he became the life-long head of the Security Council of Kazakhstan and the chairman of the ruling Nur Otan party, and the capital of the republic, Astana, was renamed in his honor – it was named Nur-Sultan.