Renfe issued 37,997 free Cercanías and Media Distancia passes in the Region of Murcia for trips between September 1 and December 31 of last year. Of the total free multi-journey tickets issued in Murcia, 32,475 passes (85%) correspond to passes for commuter train travel, while the remaining 4,092 passes (11%) are for Medium Distance journeys.

Renfe issued 2,437,394 free Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia passes and 50% Avant passes for trips between September 1 and December 31 of last year. Of the total number of free multi-trip tickets issued, 1.63 million (71.6%) correspond to passes to travel in the different nuclei of Cercanías, Rodalies and Cercanías Ancho Métrico, while the remaining 665,000 passes (28.4%) They are for Medium Distance routes. In addition to the free subscriptions for recurring customers, Renfe sold close to 92,000 tickets with 50% discounts from Avant to be used on high-speed medium-distance services.

Refund of the deposit



Travelers who used the free commuter pass for Cercanías, Rodalies or Media Distancia in 2022 and complied with the conditions of use, the deposit will be refunded from January 9 automatically for those who make the payment by credit card. All these people will be reimbursed the amount in the same checking account to which the credit card with which the payment was made is linked. In the event that the passes were purchased in cash, travelers will be able to go from January 15 to the points of sale of the stations.

Since last Thursday 29 and throughout its validity period, Renfe users are acquiring free Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia passes to travel until April 30. So far, 230,000 citizens have already purchased it. The free extension also includes the Avant services between Ourense and A Coruña and between Madrid and Salamanca that are provided on the conventional gauge network, and the new Murcia-Alicante services on the high-performance network. For the rest of Avant’s rail services, the 50% discount is extended.

Measures to promote good use of fertilizers



Since last December 7, the measures published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) have been in force, which modifies the sale and use of free Media Distancia multi-trip tickets, restricts the formalization of trips, the purchase of season tickets and repeated irregular uses are penalized, among other actions. In fact, more than 200 subscriptions have already been withdrawn.