The funeral of the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, who died last December 31, will be held on Thursday 5 January starting at 9.30 in St. Peter’s Square. Between 50,000 and 60,000 people are expected in Rome, but the event will be broadcast in live streaming to be followed even if you don’t have a TV or can’t attend in person. Two official channels will broadcast the funeral live: the Vatican Media Live YouTube channel and the Facebook page of Vatican News. On TV, live broadcasts will begin at 9 on Thursday, on Rai 1 and TV2000.