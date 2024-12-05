Renfe has established a fixed price for some people, but only for some users, as is already the case in the low-cost option of the railway company with the under 14 years old who travel with a basic fare.

The seats to which Renfe has awarded a fixed rate are those in seat H, that is, the space where the wheelchairs of customers with disabilities are placed. physical disability.

As the company highlights in a statement, the “commercial offer of the seats H to travel on Renfe commercial services is located in the Standard space, regardless of where they are located on the train” so there will be no difference due to your location.

Renfe has highlighted that in 2023 a total of 104,639 H seats were sold in High Speed ​​and Commercial Services and 119,994 in Public Service trains.









This is a change in the company’s commercial policy to support customers with disabilities. Likewise, the measure has been announced within the framework of the IV Accessibility Week in Renfe.

The new Renfe rate for H seats

People with physical disabilities who travel with Renfe and occupy an H seat will now have a fixed price of 7 euros.

This price will be valid on AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed, Intercity and AVE trains to travel to France.

Renfe establishes a fixed price of €7 for H seats on its trains. These are areas reserved for people who travel in their own wheelchair.https://t.co/eOe0TRTAtz — Renfe (@Renfe) December 2, 2024

In addition to the incorporation of this measure, Renfe has recalled that they also have a Gold Card for people with disabilities and elderly people that allows them to travel with discounts.

«You get a 25% discount on AVE and Long Distance if you have a disability equal to or greater than 33%. In the event that the disability is greater than 66%, the companion travels under the same conditions as the cardholder,” Renfe recalled.