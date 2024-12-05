Affirms Javier Lambán in an interview with Carlos Herrera that social democracy must be based on liberal democracy. The former president of Aragon is very concerned about the attacks that democracy has suffered in recent years and firmly maintains the opinion that without liberal democracy there is no defined political space for social democrats convinced. Lambán knows that in this and other thoughts he is not within the majority of his party.

Who is interested in there being an effective separation of powers? Who cares that this reality is not robust, but rather has its nuances?

It seems a fact that The separation of powers suffers in the framework of liberal democracies. In other systems, however, it does not exist beyond words. Perhaps it is a good time to open a reflection on the idea that Montesquieu formulated, collecting a heritage that goes from Aristotle, to classical Rome or John Locke. Who is interested in there being an effective separation of powers? Who cares that this reality is not robust, but rather has its nuances? We should follow this trail to reach conclusions worth evaluating.

It is increasingly common for politicians to question judicial decisions, refer to judges with strange epithets, or confront them directly.. The desire to ring judges with labels is also a political and journalistic vice that is here to stay. The formality of respecting and abiding by judicial decisions is beginning to be missed in the statements of the political class.

Before leaving, The president of the United States, Joe Biden, leaves a worrying example. He pardons his son convicted of real crimes. He does what he said he would never do and accuses the judges of leading an unfair hunt. It’s like a zoo employee who leaves the lion’s cage open because he’s done for the day.. What comes after does not look good. Pardon is a legal figure that comes from ancient times, from divine and absolute power where leaders could show mercy and arbitrary clemency due to their unlimited power.

Now The pardon is a legal figure that brings into conflict the principle of equality before the law and the discretion of the ruler. Society should decide if it wants to live in the 21st century or in the Middle Ages. The executive branch should not be above the judicial branch, nor use the legislature as an interested tool. Athens, Rome, the classical liberalism of the Modern Age, the liberal revolutions, the development of constitutionalism in the world, the liberalism of the 19th century and the consolidation of the Magna Cartas after the war conflicts of the 20th century are a path that is too long and with enough learning so that we now allow ourselves to be carried away again to a rancid, semi-technological and militant feudalism that returns us to the ideological caves, and to an unconscious and dehumanized servitude.