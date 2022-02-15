Renfe will publish next Wednesday the bases of the call for the Public Employment Offer (OPE) 2022, which will allow the incorporation of nearly 1,000 new workers in the company’s driving and commercial operator fields. Specifically, 600 train driver positions are announced, of which 430 correspond to services at the state level, with a geographical location to be determined by the Renfe Group in response to existing needs; 150 corresponding to traffic service tables in the area of ​​Catalonia, Extremadura, Miranda de Ebro and Zaragoza, and 20 for cross-border traffic services: 8 in Irún, 8 in Portbou and 4 in Barcelona.

Likewise, the OPE contemplates the call for 375 places of commercial operators N2, which represents 70 more places than the 2021 job offer.

The jobs will have as a reference the labor and remuneration conditions established in the Renfe Group Collective Agreement and the applicants must meet, by February 27, 2022, the specific requirements detailed in the call, which can be found from Wednesday at the Renfe website.