The presence of the BMW of the Ceccato Racing team at the start of the 2022 Italian GT Championship is almost certain.

The participation in the ACI Sport tricolor series of the Bavarian brand has been consolidated over the years, starting from 2012 with the Z4 GT3.

In that season there were two models, one for Stefano Colombo paired with Thomas Biagi – who later won the title – while the second was entrusted to Edoardo Liberati and Michela Cerruti.

The following season the crew made up of Colombo and Stefano Comandini came close to an encore, but for them there was a second place.

The second Z4 was driven “alone” by Cerruti, who took home the victory in Race 2 at Imola.

After a year of other programs, BMW returns in 2015 again with two cars; Gagliardini-Comandini managed to take home the triumph in Race 2 at Mugello, with the other means always driven by Cerruti.

In 2016 comes the debut with the new M6 entrusted to Cerqui-Comandini, who sealed the car’s first victory at Misano in Race 1 in June.

In 2017 Comandini-Cerqui took home the Super GT3 title thanks to a series of eight victories.

The rest is recent history, the M6 ​​was then joined by the M4 GT4. At the end of the 2021 season, both cars retired after battling for a long time in the Italian series.

Stefano Comandini, BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: Stefano Comandini

According to the news gathered by Motorsport.com, in 2022 Ceccato Racing will be at the start again and will do so with the new M4 GT3, with Roberto Ravaglia who will always be in the command post of operations.

Surely Marius Zug will not be in the match, given the young German driver will be busy with Audi in the DTM.

Ravaglia has accustomed us to thick riders and this year he will certainly surprise us once again. The team will have only one example of the M4 GT3 that it will use in both Sprint and Endurance.

The names of the crews, which are still under consideration, as well as the new livery will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The team will not be limited to the Italian Championship only, evaluating the possible participation in a series of races beyond borders.