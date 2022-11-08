“The important thing is that we talk about it”. Thus the CEO of the Renault group Luca De Meo had defined 2021 for the Alpine, a season in which the French team even celebrated a victory with Esteban Ocon in Hungary and a podium with Fernando Alonso in Qatar. F1 is a platform through which you can really reach practically the whole planet in terms of visibility and the Circus was the vector chosen by De Meo to showcase the Alpine brand.

In the morning a press conference was held on the ‘Renaulution’ which continues and which as regards F1 foresees an opening towards foreign investors. “Alpine’s blue livery served to showcase this niche brand to the world“De Meo reiterated today and in the press release summarizing the objectives that the Renault group intends to pursue in the near future there is also a point concerning F1.

“Alpine is set to expand globally with half of its future growth outside of Europe leveraging commercial partnerships and investors support. Alpine is open to capitalize on the financial valuation of its F1 Team assets “, the words used in the English language press release whose literal translation it’s the following: “Alpine plans to expand globally with half of its growth in non-EU countries by leveraging business partnerships and investor support. Alpine is open to capitalizing on the financial valuation of its Formula 1 team’s assets ”.

Trying to interpret these lines from the lexicon purely attributable to the financial field, Alpine, holding and owner of the F1 team, intends to capitalize on the team, that is open to the possibility of selling shares in the F1 team to give the green light to investments from foreign investors to be used for the growth and sustenance of the team itself. The team will be evaluated by the markets and their return will be evaluated in the future for the purchase of shares of the team by interested investors. Among the potential interested parties it is automatic to associate the name of Andretti, who has been trying to get into F1 for some time. The relationship with Alpine is already very close given that a partnership management of the LMDh project, ready to debut in 2024, cannot be ruled out.