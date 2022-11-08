platform Disney Plus has been quite active in recent months, with series that have caught the attention of the public, the clearest examples are She-Hulk, Star Wars: Andor, among other. And while you’d think there would be some sort of break, apparently not, given that now a TV show based on Indiana jones it would be a reality.

The Mouse House and Lucasfilm have been raising the possibility of doing the series in general meetings with writers of late. They are still looking for this position to take on the project, so no plot details are available. It is unknown if it will serve as a prequel or a spin-off or if it will be linked after the last installment.

The idea to develop an Indiana Jones show came about when Harrison Ford has stated that he is done playing the character after the fifth film, which will be released in 2023. Additionally, sources say that Disney is currently exploring a number of options to keep the franchise going, which could be a lot of products.

Disney has been reviving some of its old franchises like TI have Muppets, Willow, and even renewing some that he acquired as his own Eragon that they would have a reboot. For now the fate of the treasure hunter could be uncertain, but it is a positive clue that the pre-production part is underway finding talent.

Via: Variety