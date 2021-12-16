Three trim levels and two versions, depending on the selected battery pack. The new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric presents itself with a simple but complete range which effectively inaugurates the new electrification season for the Losanga. The new full electric crossover of the French brand made its Italian debut in the prestigious setting of the Foro Italico, on the occasion of the presentation of the partnership between Renault Italia and Sport & Salute. The Italian division of the transalpine brand took the opportunity to present the line up of its new 100% electric model, with the price list of 37,100 euros.

The new native eletric CMF-EV platform allowed to redesign the car with unprecedented proportions, thanks to a wheelbase extended to 2.70 meters and a total length of 4.21 meters, with reduced overhangs and sinuous lines that make it a car that combines the characteristics of a dynamic sedan with those of a crossover. As evidence of this, there are the protections in the lower part of the car and the wide 20 ” rims (from 18 ” on the entry level versions) while the clean design of the sides, with the flush handles and the widened track evoke the world of the coupe. Renault Megane E-Tech Electric also debuts the new two-dimensional logo unveiled by Luca de Meo on the occasion of the presentation of the Renaulution plan. The new full LED optical groups they are characterized by an unprecedented luminous signature that extends to the lozenge, transmitting dynamism. The DLRs seem to protrude from the headlights and extend to the side air intakes. At the rear, however, the processing has returned a filigree effect in 3D. Added to this are the dynamic direction indicators and brake lights, made with two overlapping lines that resemble the “pause” symbol. On the sides there are the retractable door handles that remain flush with the moving bodywork or with the car closed and come out when approaching (via the Keyless Entry).

The new and unprecedented powertrain is based on a wound rotor synchronous motor, available in two power levels of 96 kW (130 hp) and 250 Nm or 160 kW (218 hp) and 300 Nm. These specifications allow Renault Megane E-Tech Electric to pass from 0 to 100 km / h in just 7.4 seconds. The regenerative braking system has been optimized, providing four different levels selectable via the controls behind the steering wheel. The powertrain is paired with two different battery levels, 40 or 60 kWh, with the flat accumulators measuring just 110mm thick. Depending on the battery capacity, autonomy varies from 300 to 470 km. As far as charging times are concerned, with a 130 kW direct current infrastructure it is possible to recover up to 300 km in just 30 minutes. Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is compatible with AC infrastructures from 2.3 kW up to 22 KW, with charging times ranging from 8 hours of the wall box for 400 km of range to 50 km of autonomy in 30 minutes with a column. from 22 kW.

Megane E-Tech Electric is proposed in Italy starting from € 37,100 for the Equilibre version with 40 kWh battery. 130 hp electric motor and standard recharging in AC (alternating current) up to 22 kW and DC (direct current) up to 85 kW. Prices start at 41,700 euros for versions with 60 kWh battery, 220 hp electric motor, and standard AC charging up to 22 kW and DC up to 130 kW. The core of the range is the Techno version, at a price of € 44,700, available with a Renault Future Value loan starting at € 289 per month. Various solutions related to integrated mobility and charging, with customers of the new Megane E-Tech Electric who will be able to use the Mobilize Charge Pass. This solution, which will be integrated into the myRenault app, allows you to access over 260,000 public recharging points in 25 countries, locating them and making the top-up payment with ease.