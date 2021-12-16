Apple extends smart working and indefinitely postpones the return of employees to the office due to Covid. The decision of the number one Tim Cook in an e-mail, sent yesterday to all workers, according to reports from ‘The Verge’. The letter encourages all employees to get vaccinated and, if necessary, to receive the booster dose.

Cook also announced Wednesday that Apple would give all employees $ 1,000. A bonus for “helping to organize the home workspace and that they can use as they see fit,” Cook wrote. Apple spokesman Nick Leahy confirmed the $ 1,000 bonus to ‘The Verge’, adding that it will go to all Apple employees, including retail workers. “We are grateful for your flexibility and resilience,” the CEO wrote, thanking the workers.