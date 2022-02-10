With the February promotion, the French compact sedan is available with petrol, E-Tech hybrid or LPG engines with installments starting from 109 euros

When there is so much choice, it is difficult to choose. And if we talk about the car we will use every day, the choice must be considered even more. The abundance of choice, this time, is on the Renault Clio range: the historic and highly appreciated French compact is available in February in mini-runs starting from 109 euros and on promotion there are all available engines: petrol, hybrid and LPG.

The three promotions are valid in case of exchange or scrapping of used items and expire at the end of the month. There isn’t much time, therefore, to decide whether the new Clio is better on petrol, LPG or hybrid.

PROMOTION RENAULT CLIO PETROL – The Renault Clio petrol in promotion in February is the TCe 90 FAP, in Equilibre set-up, powered by the small 999 cubic centimeter petrol engine, supercharged, which develops 90 horsepower and has a maximum torque of 160 Nm, equipped with an anti-particulate filter. The engine is combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox, with a very long sixth gear which allows to lower fuel consumption and emissions in the extra urban area. Renault Clio TCe 90 Fap, in fact, has a declared consumption in the combined Wltp cycle of 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers, with CO2 emissions of 116 grams per kilometer. The claimed maximum speed is 187 per hour, with 0-100 covered in 11.8 seconds. This model, until the end of February, can be financed in 36 installments of 109 euros per month with an advance of 4,450 euros and a guaranteed future value of 9,487 euros, with Tan at 5.49% and Taeg at 7.33%, in case exchange or scrapping of a used car. See also Mazda CX-60 PHEV plug-in hybrid, preview release date

PROMOTION RENAULT CLIO LPG – Renault Clio Gpl is also on promotion in February with the TCe 100 GPL Fap engine with one liter of displacement, three-cylinder turbo direct injection. A small but fairly powerful engine, with 101 hp and 160 Nm of torque, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The declared maximum speed, equal to 187 per hour, is identical to the petrol version, while Wltp consumption is equal to 6.9 liters of LPG per 100 kilometers, with emissions of 107 grams of CO2 per kilometer. Also in this case the set up in promotion is the Equilibre, that is the most convenient one. Until the end of February, in the event of exchange or scrapping, Renault Clio TCe 100 Gpl Fap is available in 36 installments of 129 euros per month, with an advance of 4,450 euros, guaranteed future value of 9,537 euros, Tan 5.49% and Taeg 7 , 28%.

PROMOTION RENAULT CLIO HYBRID – See also Allegri: "Too hasty in the last 20 meters. To have 1 point more than the first leg, good feeling" Finally, Renault Clio E-Tech 140 is also on promotion throughout February. In this case, the engine is completely different: a 1.6-liter petrol engine, supercharged four-cylinder and assisted by two electric motors. The total power is 140 Hp, with maximum torque of 144 Nm. The gearbox is automatic and the set up in promotion is the Zen. Also in this case, with an exchange or scrapping, a loan is accessed in 36 installments of 129 euros per month, with an advance of 4,850 euros and a guaranteed future value of 11,664 euros, with Tan at 3.99% and Taeg 5.39%.

