On the occasion of the world premiere of new Renault Clio there was talk, and even a lot, of the strategies and objectives of the Losanga house with this model on the Italian market. An important market for the French compact, which year after year but above all generation after generation has constantly renewed itself while remaining faithful to its cardinal principles. An unquestionable success story therefore, which Renault hopes to continue with the latest restyling that has just been presented.

A success story

“Renault Clio has always been in Italy absolute protagonist over the years: 1.6 million units sold, to date the fleet in circulation has 400,000 units, and was five times the best-selling foreign car in our country, with a further record in 2017 when it was the most marketed B-segment sedan in private – said Biagio Russo, Renault Italy Marketing Director – We are talking about a model that operates in a segment that represents 50% of the Italian market: in this sense, Clio is sixth in the total ranking, fourth if we look only at the private channel, and in 40% of cases it is sold with E-Tech Full Hybrid engine“.

The strengths of the restyling

Certainly important numbers that make Clio a successful compact in our country. But how can you improve an already successful recipe? “With the new Clio we want to focus on two elements in particular: the ADASbut most of all the wide range of engines offeredranging from LPG to petrol, via diesel and full hybrid – continued Russo, who then framed a very specific market target – We have taken great care of the appearance of the sustainabilityto which young people are paying more and more attention: Clio is in fact the best-selling car for young people”.

Design and customer approach

The design is another element studied in detail by the French brand, as underlined by Russo himself: “We tried to be consistent with Clio’s storybut also with the work we are carrying out and with the times: dry lines, direct front, and a luminous signature that recalls the new Losanga”. As for the offer for the Italian market, the Renault Italia Marketing Director concluded: “A total of three trim levels will be available, including the Esprit Alpine version which I would summarize in three words: sportiness, elegance and technique. With the strategic lines designed for the market of our country we want to guarantee a transparent approach with the customer, with list prices without discounts that will correspond to what will really have to be paid, and an offer of services that will allow the buyer to save time”.