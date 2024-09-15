Renault is also preparing to be a protagonist at the IAA in Hannover, an event that since 1992 has shown the main innovations in the commercial vehicle sector, attracting an ever-increasing number of visitors and professionals. On the occasion of the 2024 edition, the French car manufacturer will unveil a world premiere concept that announces the brand’s vision for commercial vehicles and how to reinvent them in the short term.

Renault’s presence at the IAA

At the press conference to be held on the stand on Monday 16 September at 9.40 am, a prototype of the Renault Master H2-Tech will also be presented. The Renault Commercial Vehicles range will be on display on the internal stand, but also in an external area, together with the fitted vehicles. Conferences are scheduled every day to allow visitors to discover the Brand’s products, services and innovative solutions, dedicated to professional operators. The stand will also host the HYVIA corner, where the French car manufacturer will present the Master H2-Tech Prototype and its hydrogen ecosystem designed for intensive use by professional operators. Mobilize will also be present at the IAA, exhibiting Bento, the 100% electric micro-commercial vehicle, and will present the services designed for professional operators in the transport and logistics sector: financing, insurance, payments, fleet management and charging solutions.