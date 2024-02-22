Pati Chapoy came together with Veronica Castro to the concert he offered Cristian castro and Yuri in the National Auditorium, but what caught the attention was that they did not stay until closing, because they immediately went to the hospital where he is hospitalized Daniel Bisogno who has been in intensive care for more than five days, which unleashed reactions of all kinds, because they did not understand why they came to the place so late at night.

A video circulates on social networks where you can see Pati Chapoy and Veronica Castro leaving the hospital aboard a van where the media asked them all kinds of questions, related to Daniel Bisognosince it seemed too strange to more than one that they went to the place so late at night, so speculation began regarding the health of the Ventaneando driver, who has been suffering from several health problems since last year.

Until now Pati Chapoy She did not want to say anything, but many viewers hope that this afternoon the host will reveal why she came together with Veronica Castro so night to the hospital leaving the concert Cristian castro with Yuri which was one of the most anticipated for a long time, which is why the other two celebrities attended.

Another thing that several fans of Daniel Bisogno have been very worried about is because Pati Chapoy has been very worried, something that she rarely shows in front of the cameras, well remember, she broke the news that her colleague was in intensive care. which has caused reactions of all kinds on social networks, since it is known that the Ventaneando animator is torn between life and death at the moment.

“May God give him healing and recover soon! Let's not be ungrateful and let's be compassionate, let's not wish evil ON ANYONE!”, “May you recover Daniel and take good care of yourself, follow the instructions to the letter, remember that you have a little daughter who needs you!!”, “Esophageal varicose veins do not go away nor do they get less and every day it is more difficult to contain them”, “Thank you Paty for your information, may he get better and we will soon see him on the program again, Daniel is important part of Ventaneando, I see you from Honduras,” the networks write.

