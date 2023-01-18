The Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, stated that he intends to continue the Ferrogrão project, a railroad that runs from Sinop (MT) to Miritituba (PA). The minister also said that studies for the concession of the Fico-Fiol corridor (West-East Integration Railway and Midwest Integration Railway) should be ready in April, with 100% private resources.

According to Renan Filho, the ministry’s expectation is that there will be viability of concession of the stretch with the works reaching 65%, today they are at 58%. “About 7% of the work is missing before we reach what I call the ‘break-even point’ between whether or not private investment is viable”, he declared.

According to Renan, the corridor should cover section 2 of Fiol, in western Bahia, and possibly section 3 of the railroad, in Goiás. He said he did not foresee the use of budget resources in these works, with the expectation of publication of the notice for the remaining works of lot 7F of Fiol 2 in April. The works will be financed by cross-investments – reserved by anticipating the renewal of concessions.

The corridor concession is a project of the Ministry of Infrastructure, under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Ferrogrão was thought of during the Dilma government.

Speaking to journalists this Wednesday (18.jan.2023), Renan said that he should speak with the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, to try to unlock Ferrogrão, which should open a new route for the flow of grains and Mato Grosso through the ports from Pará.

Today, the project is stopped by a decision of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), based on a direct action of unconstitutionality filed by Psol. The party questions the route of the railroad, determined in a provisional measure, which changed the boundaries of the Jamanxim National Park. The rapporteur is Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

This Wednesday (Jan 18), Renan said he wants to raise road transport to 40% of the national logistics matrix by 2035. Today, it represents less than 20%.

BRL 1.7 billion in 4 months

The Ministry of Transport wants to use R$ 1.7 billion in 4 months to deliver 861 km of highways and resume work on 670 km of federal roads. The resources are related to the 2022 Budget, opened via EC (Constitutional Amendment) ceiling hole.

“We will be able to invest R$ 1.7 billion in the first 100 days of the year, before the new Budget, which will be the highest financial execution in the 1st four months of the last 5 years”, said the minister to journalists this Wednesday (Jan 18, 2023), when he announced the portfolio’s “100-Day Plan”. Here’s the full (10 MB).

According to Renan, there will be 5 priority actions in the first 4 months of government:

• Revitalization, resumption and intensification of works;

• Accidents prevention;

• Crop flow;

• Emergency assistance;

• Attracting private investment.

According to the minister, the main highways with deliveries until April are:

• BR-432, in Roraima;

• BR-364, in Acre;

• BR-116, in Ceará;

• BR-101, in Sergipe;

• BR-101, in Alagoas;

• BR-116, in Bahia;

• BR-080, in Goiás;

• BR-381, in Minas Gerais;

• BR-447, in Espírito Santo;

• BR-163, in Paraná;

• BR-470, in Santa Catarina;

• BR-116, in Rio Grande do Sul.

For 2023, the forecast budget for investments is R$ 14.8 billion, of which 12.1 billion were opened via CE drill-ceiling.