The Minister of Transport, Renan Filhosaid he believes it will be difficult for the bullet train between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro get off the ground only with private resources. He classified himself as “skeptical” as for private initiative to take the lead in a project of this magnitude. According to the minister, the amounts could reach R$ 50 billion.

“All over the world, bullet trains, fast trains, are only built with public funds”, said Renan Filho on Monday (27.Mar.2023) at the Arko Conference 2023 event, organized by the political analysis company Arko Advice. “I hope that the high-speed train in São Paulo follows this authorization model [do novo Marco Ferroviário, que busca facilitar investimentos privados na construção de ferrovias], but I’m skeptical”, he added.

The minister declared that it is necessary for the Union to enter into the task. However, he pointed out that, currently, the government cannot afford the resources to develop a railway project of this size.

“It is worth mentioning that the bullet train costs approximately R$ 50 billion and that Brazil invested, last year, R$ 5.5 billion in transport. So, the country that invests 5.5 billion cannot properly lead the construction of the bullet train”, he declared.

Renan Filho noted that a decade ago the country had the conditions to take on a railway project of this size. “When the bullet train was on the national agenda, by the way, this country had the capacity to implement it. We observed that, in 2012, the country invested BRL 45 billion in transport. In 2013, Brazil invested 30 billion“, he said.

With information from Brazil Agency.