Electronic Arts and BioWare have provided some updates on the development status of Dragon Age: Dreadwolfwhich apparently is now quite advanced, being the game in post production for months and having also received the support of the Mass Effect team, with Mark Darrah called back to help with his experience on the series.

It seems that EA has no intention of forcing the developers to finish the game quickly, which also seems evident from the time that has passed since its announcement to today, but that it still wanted to guarantee a greater amount of resources to conclude its development.

Reason for which the BioWare team dedicated to Mass Effect was temporarily moved to support the conclusion of the work on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, together with the executive producer Mark Darrah who was recalled by EA specifically for support the latest stage of development of the role-playing game, after he had been out of the company for years now.

“Our studio is focused on creating the best Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, while the core Mass Effect team continues pre-production work on the next installment,” said Gary McKay, BioWare general manager. “We keep on improve and clean up Dreadwolf, focusing on the things that matter to our fans. As we continue to connect this new experience with the tradition of the series, Mark Darrah has joined the team as a consultant, bringing with him years of Dragon Age experience.”

Darrah’s role, in essence, is that of guarantor of the tradition of the series, in order to manage the connection between the new chapter and the previous ones. EA has reported that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been in post-production since September 2022 and all the work in recent months is mainly dedicated to cleaning up and improving the game.

Previously, a leaked gameplay video had surfaced, while the team spoke in an official post about skill trees, progression, and more.