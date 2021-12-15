Remuneration Emil Soravuo has already “forgotten” her rare World Cup medal, because otherwise she may get stuck

Rack gymnast Emil Soravuo is the best athlete in the metropolitan area in 2021.

Soravuo, 24, representing scaffolding in Espoo, received an honor on Wednesday from the Helsinki Sports Journalists’ Association (HUT) less than two months after he won a bronze medal at the World Scaffolding Championships.

“A very taken feel. For once, scaffolding can earn such a title. Otherwise, there will be no visibility as a species in Finland. All such respect is received with open arms, ”Soravuo said.

According to Soravuuo, the value of bronze has begun to gradually brighten. In the beginning, in the midst of congratulations, it was difficult to grasp the significance, even though it was known that World Championship medals are rare in Finland.

He won the previous World Cup medal, then the gold one Jani Tanskanen on a sledge 24 years ago.

“I’ve been a bit like that, I don’t consider the achievements right for me,” Soravuo says, but still clarifies.

“Or maybe you can’t say that, but very few of them will be appreciated because they are already heading towards the next race. Rarely do you think about them and you can’t do that. If you want to stay on top, you can’t stay put. ”

On Monday, Emil Soravuo did a series preparing for the platform on the volt track.

Soravuon in addition, HUT awarded the completion of the Urhea campus as a sporting act of the year.

The campus area that has risen in connection with the Mäkelänrinne sports high school and swimming pool is also familiar to Soravuori. He has lived in the area since August and is practicing in the new Urhea Hall.

Soravuo says everything worked just fine and the gym is “on top of the last one”. He is studying to become a sports advisor in the training organized by Kisakallio Sports College.

The studies are organized on campus and designed to be done alongside a sports career. The top priority is top sports.

The daily life of gravel flow is essentially rhythmic with training. He trains four days a week twice a day and twice a week.

When HS photographed Soravuo for this story on Monday, he was doing about 2.5 hours of afternoon exercise. The success of this year’s World Cup level has required sacrifices for years.

“Few are willing to make the sacrifices that need to be made if they want to be at the top. Guys of your age may study full-time and spend a lot of time with groups of friends. They are happy for me too. I personally have to make choices about whether to go out for the weekend or stay for a workout. ”

In Japan After the World Championships, Soravuo practiced more than a week more easily as he recovered from the time difference. Since then, he has returned to full-time practice.

During the Christmas week, Soravuo starts a “gymnast’s holiday,” which means a slightly smaller amount of training.

“There’s only one workout a day for a week. Lots of side training, but no heirloom. Let’s take a break from it, but keep the places in order, ”says Soravuo.

Looking to the future, the focus has already been on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“The longest-running goal, of course, is to get to the Paris Olympics 2024 as a team. There’s a medal goal from the ground up there myself. Maybe I’m a bit of a guy who goes day by day.