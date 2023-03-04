SYou probably know it: I hurriedly took my jacket from the cloakroom, quickly grabbed my backpack leaning against the wall and – ratchet – it happened.

A line on the white wall in the hallway bears witness to the hectic pace when leaving the apartment in the morning. In the long run, many small stains appear on walls in one way or another.

That’s annoying, but no reason to get paint cans and brushes out of the basement right away. After all, the spots are often difficult to paint over: either you no longer have the old color to hand, or the new color is lighter than the background, which draws even more attention to the stain. And repainting the entire room for small scratches might be a bit of an overstatement. So what to do about the unsightly marks on the walls?



Attention: Lines on the wall can be easily removed.

Image: Kai Felmy



All-rounder all-purpose towels

Commercially available moist all-purpose cloths, which do not cost a lot of money and are actually used for quick, uncomplicated cleaning in the kitchen and bathroom, can help. To do this, take a cloth from the packaging and wrap it around your index finger. Rub the stain several times with gentle pressure until it is gone.

Be careful not to rub off the paint on the wall. That would create a new stain. It is better to dab than rub on sensitive walls. It is best to work in small steps so that the stain is not just smeared.

Since the wipes contain alcohol, they can also be used to remove greasy finger marks that often form around light switches over time. Even smaller coffee stains disappear after treatment with the cloths.

However, the cheap way to remove small dirt only works on walls with a smooth surface. The cloth rabbles on rough walls, unsightly fluff forms, and the stain is usually still there.

By the way: If you don’t have a damp all-purpose cloth to hand, you can also moisten a microfiber or terry cloth with a little water and tackle the stain. The color can remain in the basement until the next complete coat of paint.