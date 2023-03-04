Action refers to posts by the deputy on a bill that dealt with the distribution of sanitary napkins

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) voted for becoming deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) defendant in a defamation lawsuit against the deputy Tabata Amaral (PS-SP). Voting, in virtual plenary, ended on Friday (3.Mar.2023). The score was 6 votes to 5.

A action judges Eduardo Bolsonaro’s publications on a bill, authored by the deputy, which dealt with the distribution of tampons. On Twitter, the congressman said that the measure seemed to want to meet the interests of businessmen in the sector.

Edward he wrotein October 2021, that Tabata “had its campaign financed by businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann“, what “coincidentally belongs to the company P&G, which manufactures pads”. He said that the deputy was acting in a “almost childish way” and which indicated that he wanted to “attend to the lobby of his mentor-sponsor Jorge Paulo Lemann” rather than “really achieve a benefit to the public”.

STF Minister Dias Toffoli, rapporteur of the criminal complaint, had filed the lawsuit filed by Tabata. In your vote (full – 99 KB), argued that Eduardo Bolsonaro was protected by parliamentary immunity and it should be the Chamber of Deputies to investigate whether there was an excess.

“Although uttered outside the Legislative House, through social networks, the allegedly defamatory words spoken by the Defendant must be understood in the context of a political dispute between the parties, leading to the atypical conduct”, wrote the magistrate.

Toffoli further stated that, despite “frivolous and irresponsible”, the deputy’s statements could not be classified as fake news.

Toffoli’s understanding was followed by the Ministers of the Court Ricardo Lewandowski, André Mendonça, Luiz Fux and Nunes Marques.

When filing the action, Tabata declared that the messages published by the deputy are not supported by freedom of expression or parliamentary immunity.

Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes requested a review (more time to analyze the issue). When voting, he disagreed with the rapporteur.

According to him, Eduardo Bolsonaro’s statements “constitute offenses that go beyond the limits of political criticism, since publications on the defendant’s personal Twitter account constitute an abuse of the right to express one’s thoughts, completely out of line with his/her parliamentary functions and duties”. Here’s the full from the vote of Moraes (181 KB).

The magistrate declared that the publications are “openly misogynistic” It is “out of step with the principles enshrined in the Federal Constitution”. Moraes wrote that the “illegality“of the posts”must be properly appreciated” by the Supreme Court.

Moraes’ vote was followed by ministers Edson Fachin, Cármem Lúcia, Roberto Barroso, Gilmar Mendes and Rosa Weber.