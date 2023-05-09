Remnant From the Ashes is popularly known as the “soulslike with weapons”, made by Gunfire Games and published by THQ Nordic. The game was released on other platforms in 2019, and it was a huge surprise for many fans, as the developers managed to create an interesting gameplay loop, and above all that manages to keep players glued to the screen. Finally, they will be able to enjoy the adventure on Nintendo Switch as well.

A post-apocalyptic soulslike

As already mentioned in the introduction, Remnant From the Ashes it’s a soulslike that exploits Even the Weapons to attack (so it’s not just to parry as in the case of Bloodborne). The purpose of our avatar is to defeat a “something”, which threatens to wipe the human race off the face of the earth. As well as in the titles that invented the genre (so Demon Souls And dark souls) each game mechanic is justified by the plot, this is because you may not be alone during the adventure: in fact, you can play Remnant From the Ashes even together with friendsuntil a maximum of three. But now let’s deal better with the playful aspect of the game.

Zone after zone

The concept of the gameplay loop within Remnant From the Ashes is very simple: once you enter a new area, you will have to face all enemies until you meet a boss or a new area. What that makes the soulslike shooter truly unique and very useful for those who prefer to play Nintendo Switch, is the fact that the areas are quite small, therefore with just the right amount of skill you can move from one area to another quite easily.

The insertion of weapons is something that makes the game unique, but it’s not the only interesting feature. Indeed it is also implemented a progression system similar to roguelike games: the various areas appear randomly, so you never know where you will go, and consequently the order of the bosses is always different. This data is important, because every time you defeat one you will receive a different ability, which pays off the runs always different from each othereven if you choose the same class (or rather, the same archetype).

In fact, before creating the character, you will have to choose one of three available archetypes. These won’t affect the adventure much, so they aren’t as “important” as the classes would be. The only things that will change are starting weapons, armor and weapon customizations.

There are also melee weapons, so you won’t just have to shoot: in fact you will also have light and heavy attacks on your side, dodging to be able to manage the fight as you wish. Some challenges will be really difficult, but every enemy has a pattern to him, which you will have to learn to understand when is the best time to attackand when to dodge or retreat.

Of course, things can change quickly because the boss loot will allow you to craft everything you need to modify the weapons at your disposal. Even on Nintendo Switch the game is super-enjoyable and the controls are very responsive, but some things have been left out to allow all of this to be possible.

The weak point

Remnant From the Ashes has good gameplay, but to make sure it runs well too Nintendo Switch the developers have taken some important decisions that change the technical aspect of the game. In fact, one of the first things you notice compared to the versions for other consoles is thegraphic aspect of the soulslike, rather sparseespecially regarding the environment around you. Thankfully, the graphical downgrade choice doesn’t include the distance at which you’ll be able to see enemies, so it’s never going to change the way you approach the game. However, the worst thing about the game is the loading time, which although it’s “part of the game” when we spawn, becomes very frustrating when too long.

As for the audio aspect of the game, it’s definitely excellent and manages to convey the feeling of constant danger to the player, even with the intelligent use of silence. Audio effects too they are well inserted and well mixed so as to never bother even when there is chaos, especially during bossfights.

In conclusion we can say that if you manage to turn a blind eye to the graphic aspect of Remnant From the Ashes, the game is also very enjoyable on Switchthanks to a solid gameplay and a loop similar to that of roguelikes that makes each game different, an element that increases its replayability dramatically. Too bad also for the huge problem of very long uploads, but the developers could implement a patch to limit the problem.