Bridger Walker saved her 4-year-old sister’s life by protecting her from a dog attack. He today he has a scar on his face

Many remember the story of the little one Bridger Walker. The 6-year-old hero boy who faced off against a vicious dog to save his little sister’s life.

Today, it has one scar on the facebut he is proud of his appearance and thanks all the people who have praised and applauded him in these two long years.

He was with his little sister at a friend’s house and they were playing in the courtyard when a german shepherd puppy he pounced on the child. Bridger Walker didn’t think twice about intervening to save her, he stood in front of her, risking his life.

Has reported serious wounds to the face and underwent two surgeries.

If someone was going to die, I thought it had to be me.

His parents couldn’t believe what he had done for his little sister. Today they are proud of him and when he looks in the mirror, they see that he is smiling proudly. That scar has changed her appearance, but he knows that it is thanks to it, if the little sister is today alive and happy. The words of her mom and her dad:

He sees his scar as something to be proud of, he doesn’t even see it as a symbol of his brave deed. She perceives it simply as, ‘I was a brother and that’s what brothers do.’ It’s a reminder that her sister wasn’t hurt and that she’s fine

Chris Evans gesture for little Bridger Walker

The aunt, after the events, shared a photo of her nephew, citing heroes such as Chris Evans, the actor of Captain America. The star was unable to remain indifferent to the heroic gesture of that child and decided to publish a video message for him on his social profiles.

Chris Evans, your video was amazing and sent him a shield. Bridger was delighted.