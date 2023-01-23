«Walking through the streets of Abarán, visiting its corners, contemplating its landscapes, treating its people, enjoying its festivities, living its customs, sharing its traditions… all this surprises the visitor, as it surprises going into nature on the one that settles, in the mountains that surround it, or in the river that irrigates it, ”says Jaime Tornero, first deputy mayor of Abarán when it comes to anticipating the attractions of the municipality. But there is more.

It is surprising to contemplate the valley from the balcony of the Hermitage, that walk that refreshes in the hot summer and shelters from the cold in the harsh winter, which has been and is the scene of the heartbeat of the life of this town throughout time, and which , with the emblematic building of the hermitage of the Patrons as its backbone, has been and is witness to so many emotions, illusions, love and, above all, dreams.

Looking from the highest point of Cabezo de la Cruz, a place of seductive legends, makes us lords and owners of what we contemplate at our feet, of a river that glides solemnly and grandiosely drawing curves that impress and invite us to cross its waters, of that river that was the main attraction for our ancestors to choose this corner to establish their home.

And there are more and more who cannot resist the temptation and embark on an exciting descent of this Segura river and live an unforgettable adventure that ends with the jump over the always surprising Jarral dam,

Or discover the Burruticas Project, which takes us back in time with its educational and ethnographic routes on endangered donkeys and which this association is in charge of caring for and protecting.

You will be surprised to leave the bed of the river and go ascending and gradually entering a seductive landscape with the curiosity of a child when he begins to discover the secrets of life, curiosity that grows as we go through a Sierra del Oro that has as its center and point of reference the sanctuary dedicated to the Virgen del Oro.

Walking between paths dotted with the footprints of so many generations and between pine trees, we arm ourselves with the audacity to visit landscapes as surprising as the Pico del Águila, whose culmination has always been an exciting and seductive challenge for the walker, and reach the place de las Ventanas, a geological whim from which we look out over the heir city of ancient Siyasa. Continuing walking brings us closer to Umbría del Cuchillo where vegetation and fauna come together to create an idyllic landscape that invites you to stay and enjoy it, forgetting about time, breathing pure, crystalline and transparent air.

But, sooner or later, we have to descend and we arrive at another environment that continues to surprise us, deeply rooted in the generations that have preceded us, to whom the Benito Fountain has provided moments of pleasant solace and recreation, in addition to the water necessary to maintain the pulse of life, like that other water from our river that is elevated by some artifacts that have become the main attraction to visit this town, some waterwheels that, still in operation, are the most striking pieces of that water museum in the open air that configures this town along the course of the river.

Norias that ascend the water without rest and without asking for anything in return, some with a small diameter such as the Ñorica or the Candelón, others larger such as the Hoya de don García or the Noria Grande, which is presented to us, with the greater diameter than those known, majestic, imposing and grandiose.

How great are the figures that parade in our September fair, some Giants and Bigheads that have constituted and continue to do so one of the greatest attractions of the festivities and that, with the presence of other figures from different parts of Spain, make up a unique parade and multitudinous that attracts thousands of followers of all ages and that impresses, captivates and surprises.

More information in

https://abaran.es/turismoverde/