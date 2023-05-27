Reliefthe sports newspaper of Vocento, has won two of the first four prizes for which it competed in the INMA Global Media Awardsorganized by the International News Media Association (INMA), which every year rewards excellence in the media industry.

The cover of this medium has won the award for “best video product”, for its interface, which adopts a navigation model similar to TikTok or the “reels” format of Instagram to present the news with short full-screen videos . Since its launch in October 2022, this commitment has garnered recognition from experts, advertisers, and users.

In addition, in the 86th edition, the launch of Relevo on social networks before having web support has earned it first prize in the category “best use of social networks”, which have consecrated this medium as one of the benchmarks in the sector, achieving the objectives set and surpassing the competition in a few months. In fact, Relevo is already the number one Spanish sports outlet on TikTok, both in terms of video views (67 million in April) and user interactions (3.3 million).

Relevo also obtained two other distinctions in the other categories in which they were nominated: the second prize for “best new digital product” and the third for “best innovation in the transformation of a newsroom”. The winners, among the 198 digital media finalists, were announced last morning during the World News Media Congress in New York.

twenty categories



The awards are divided into a total of twenty categories, which judge the impact of the proposals in areas such as narrative innovation, the use of data or the best initiatives in subscription campaigns.﻿

Two other Spanish media were distinguished with first prizes at the ceremony: Cadena SER (Grupo Prisa) in the category “best audio/voice product” for its project “Victoria, la voz del fútbol”, and La Voz de Galicia, in the section for local media in the “best subscription product for niches” category, for the development of the specialized portal La Voz de la Salud.

A few weeks ago, Relevo also won two awards at the Digital Media Awards Europe of WAN-IFRA, the world association of newspaper publishers: “best news website” and “best use of video”, in this case for its Multimedia coverage on social networks of the recent women’s soccer Euro Cup.

These distinctions at the European level automatically classify Relevo in their respective categories for the global awards that WAN-IFRA will award in September.