From: Bjarne Kommnick

Carnivores are animals that only eat meat. That doesn’t really include people. A woman wants to prove the opposite – and is receiving a lot of criticism online.

Arizona — It’s one of the discussions of this time: How much animal products is it okay to consume? After all, for the sake of the animals and the environment, the trend is increasingly towards veganism or vegetarianism. It happens again and again that the fronts between meat lovers and people who do without it harden. A woman points up tik tok, how extreme the attitude can go in one direction. She only eats animal products and has received a lot of criticism online. What’s it all about?

Girlfriends only eat animal products because plants “taste like earth”

It looks a bit like the counterpart to the now widely known militant vegan, which strongly opposes the consumption of animal products. The influencer Courtney Luna promotes the exclusive consumption of animal products on social media. And lets her community participate in her everyday eating life.

In a video, she explains why she wouldn’t eat plants: “It gives me bloating with stinky gut gases and I don’t want to smell like a skunk.” In addition, plants would “taste like earth”. They argue that crops “are being sprayed with tons of glyphosate, pesticides and other chemicals.”

Woman describes herself as a free eater – and advertises a meat diet

She asks her community, “Why should I spend money on old spoiled plants when I can have succulent meat instead?”. The influencer’s other videos also show that the video is not a joke. Almost every day she shows videos in which she films what she eats in every situation. Only animal products can be seen. She adorns her profile with the words “carnivore”, i.e. meat eater and “animal based”.

Experts warn against excessive meat consumption

Courtney Luna even promotes diet programs made from animal products and swears that her eating plan is the healthiest, even though most of the experts can now prove the opposite. Current studies now show that vegan nutrition is the healthiest and vegan people are less likely to be affected by so-called “civilization diseases”, as reported by the Barmer health insurance company, among others.

The health magazine Medisana has already reported that many studies suggest that excessive meat consumption would have serious health consequences. The consumer center also explains: “For a healthy diet, it is not necessary to eat meat, since all the nutrients it contains are also found in other foods”.

“It’s sick”: the net tears up girlfriends who only eat animal products

In the network, the woman causes heated spirits. One user wonders, “It’s a joke, isn’t it?” Another commented, “It seems so satirical, but unfortunately they’re deadly serious.” One man comments, “You know you don’t have to choose between animal and plant-based products, you can have both, right?”

One user writes, “It’s sick, and to be honest, you both don’t look that healthy either.” It remains to be seen whether the woman’s body will thwart her belief in her diet or whether she will continue to stick to her meal plan. Humans are omnivores by nature, i.e. omnivores. Eating only animal products – unlike only eating plants – is not in human nature.

In Perth, Australia, neighbors also argued about food. Because a man grilled too much meat, his neighbor even filed a complaint.