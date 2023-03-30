Thursday, March 30, 2023, 3:36 p.m.



| Updated 3:48 p.m.



Relevo, Vocento’s digital sports newspaper, is nominated for two awards at the Digital Media Awards organized by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers, known as WAN-IFRA for its acronym in English.

This medium, the only one on the Spanish media scene that is nominated, will compete for the award for best website and best use of video, a category in which it has two nominations: one per Relay Talksthe series in which athletes show the dark side of success, and another for multimedia coverage of women’s football with special attention to Euro 2022. The winners will be known on April 5 and will be chosen by a jury made up of experts in the digital newspaper industry.

Since his birth, Relief commitment to a disruptive transformation in the mobile model, closer to the new generations due to its similarity with social networks and far from traditional media. In addition, audiovisual formats are of paramount importance in the way of telling stories.

In total, the Digital Media Awards will distribute prizes in nine categories: best data visualization, best audience engagement, best website, best use of video, best initiative to attract subscribers, best newsletter, best podcast, best e-Paper concept and better initiative to gain confidence. There are three nominees for each award.

In the best website category, Relevo is nominated together with the Portuguese newspaper Público and the German Rheinische Post, which recently renovated their homes. In the one for best use of video, the two Relevo nominations will compete against the Déterminées series of the French La Voix du Nord, a special on women’s soccer.

Three weeks ago Relevo was already nominated for four awards at the INMA Global Media Awards, organized by the International News Media Association. This medium is competing for the awards for best new video product, best use of social networks, best new digital product and best innovation in the transformation of a newsroom. Winners will be announced on May 26.